Via Fox News:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will sign an executive order Wednesday to make Juneteenth a holiday for New York State employees and will propose legislation to commemorate the day as an official state holiday next year.

During his daily press conference, Cuomo recognized that Friday, June 19 is Juneteenth, the day “commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the United States.”

“It is a day that we should all reflect upon,” Cuomo said. “It is a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history.”

Cuomo announced that he would sign an executive order “today, recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees.”

“I will be proposing legislation next year to make it an official state holiday,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo’s announcement comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he plans to also make Juneteenth an official holiday in his state, which was once the capital of the Confederacy.

