Suspect who pushed a 92-year-old woman to the ground in Manhattan, causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant, has been caught, NYPD says pic.twitter.com/2dVN7TrZ6J

Bail reform, New York’s excuse to let criminals out.

Via Daily Wire:

Despite the fact that he has reportedly been arrested between 60-100 times, thanks to bail reform, a registered sex offender was out free walking on Third Avenue in the Gramercy Park area of New York City last Friday, when he decided to shove a 92-year-old woman down, causing her to hit her head on a fire hydrant.

The attack was caught on surveillance video. As the suspect, whom CBS New York identified as 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage, walked away, he looked back at the woman but did nothing to help her.

The woman, whom NBC New York identified only as “Geraldine,” said, “When they helped me up, I said ‘what happened’ because I didn’t even know what happened. It was completely out of the blue.”

She wound up at Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital.

