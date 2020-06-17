The group at the Justice Center has shifted to the 2nd Avenue side. Some individuals are tampering with the entry and exit doors. This is a fire safety hazard causing a serious safety concern for those in the Justice Center. Remove the items now!

These wimps had to plead to the leftists to let them out.

Via Fox News:

Protesters in Portland, Ore. early Wednesday locked police inside their own precinct, prompting a plea on Twitter to let them out.

A small group of demonstrators dressed in black removed a flag from outside the doors to the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct shortly after 11 p.m. They used the flag cord to keep a roll-up door from opening, effectively locking people inside.

