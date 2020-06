Sen. Dick Durbin describes Sen. @TimScottSC's police reform bill as a "token, half-hearted approach" pic.twitter.com/dAVeU8NRvb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2020

Oh, my, he didn’t. Yes, he did.

Sen. Tim Scott responds:

Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin? https://t.co/h3WETXn3We — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 17, 2020

Yes. He did.🥰 pic.twitter.com/pnnN38pk0W — Truth Is A Force Of Nature 🐸 (@LVNRGHT) June 17, 2020