A huge mob just attacked "Small Tender" business demanding a release of man who went into the business and started a fire, the business is located inside the 6 blocks of #CHAZ a 'no-cop zone'. Reporting on the ground in #Seattle pic.twitter.com/GeTRheQXFo

If the police don’t show up and arrest anyone, there is no crime. Just a street festival.

Via Fox News:

Seattle business owners claim a man occupying the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, broke into their auto repair shop and set a fire, but despite more than a dozen 911 calls, police never arrived.

John McDermott is co-owner of the auto repair shop Car Tender, which sits on 12th Street, just outside the perimeter separating the seized six or seven blocks protesters previously called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

He and his son, Mason McDermott, told news outlets they were alerted when someone smashed a window and got inside the auto shop Sunday night.

But despite calling 911 around 19 times, they claim neither police nor fire personnel ever arrived at the scene, which grew violent into Monday morning when protesters pushed down their linked fence and rushed the car lot.

