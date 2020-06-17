Tantrum street festival. “Learn!” you MSNBC clods!

Via Daily Wire:

On Tuesday, as he prepared to talk to protesters in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, MSNBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard got himself into deep trouble when he attempted to portray the zone as a peaceful, idyllic atmosphere, characterizing it as “almost like a street festival-type atmosphere.” The comment precipitated one protester to get in Hillyard’s face, yelling, “Shame on you for saying that,” while back in the studio, the MSNBC anchor, eager to show MSNBC had not “mischaracterized” the zone, pleaded for a chance to placate the angry protesters.

Hillyard started by saying to MSNBC anchor Joshua Johnson in the studio, “This is a part of the conversation, Joshua, and we heard here in these streets, is the extent to which it has been peaceful since Monday, after more than a week of clashes between the demonstrators and the police, now you’ve seen essentially almost like a street festival-type atmosphere, a street festival-type atmosphere with a very —”

“No!” An angry male protester interrupted. “It is not a street festival!”

Hillyard managed to finish, “— with a very intentional purpose.”

The angry man snapped, “It is not a street festival!” Then, pointing his finger directly at the cameraman, the protester repeated, “It is not a street festival!” Jabbing his finger into the reporter’s chest, he snapped, “DO NOT SAY THAT! SHAME ON YOU FOR SAYING THAT!” Pointing back into the camera, he shouted, “Learn right now. It is not a street festival!”

Keep reading…