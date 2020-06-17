Insane. Aunt Jemima was a real person. Her name was Nancy Green. She was born into slavery and became a literal icon who went on speaking tours for the company.

Via CNN:

Aunt Jemima’s appearance has evolved over time. The brand’s origin and logo is based off the song “Old Aunt Jemima” from a minstrel show performer. The company’s website said the logo started in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a “storyteller, cook and missionary worker.” The Aunt Jemima brand was purchased by Quaker Oats in 1926.

There have been repeated calls for the company to change the logo. In 2017, the husband of the late B. Smith called on the company to change it and said it was the epitome of “female humiliation.” After a nationwide reckoning on race following the death of George Floyd in police custody, companies are making changes.

