A 22-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Simpson County deputy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation charged Joaquin Blackwell, 22, with capital murder of a peace officer.

Blackwell, of Magee, was being taken to the Region 8 Mental Health Services building under a court order Friday. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said investigators believe Blackwell took a gun from 77-year-old deputy James Blair, fatally shot him and ran into the woods.

