Via Stamford Advocate:

Protesters in Albuquerque, N.M., wrapped a chain around the neck of a bronze statue and began tugging and chanting, “Tear it down,” shortly before sunset Monday. Their efforts to pull down a monument to Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate suddenly stopped as four shots rang out.

Most people instinctively turned toward the noise, videos from the scene show. A few screamed. Just yards away, a group of men sporting quasi-military garb and carrying semiautomatic rifles formed a protective circle around the gunman.

The gunshots, which left one man in critical but stable condition, have caused a public outcry – both over the shooting itself and the presence of what many have called an unregulated militia. On Tuesday morning, the Albuquerque Police Department announced that detectives had arrested Steven Baca, 31, in the shooting.

