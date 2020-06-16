Via The Hill:

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has moved officers out of district attorneys’ offices in several boroughs after some prosecutors moved to not file charges against some protesters arrested during recent demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea denied that the two issues were related in comments Friday, according to The New York Times, but the decision to pull the department’s officers reportedly came just hours after Manhattan’s district attorney announced publicly that demonstrators would not be charged for simple curfew violations amid the protests.

