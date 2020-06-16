I have the mayor’s reaction on @KIRO7Seattle LIVE at 5:05pm. pic.twitter.com/GyXO7T1v7W

Life comes at you fast.

Via Daily Wire:

It’s all fun and protests until someone vandalized your home.

Olympia, Washington, Mayor Cheryl Selby has been a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter and those protesting and rioting across the nation, yet when her own home was vandalized during the demonstrations, she called it “domestic terrorism.”

The Olympian reported late last week that “two groups converged in downtown Olympia, and some became destructive, burning flags, smashing windows, and spray painting businesses” before moving into Selby’s neighborhood and vandalizing her home.

One group, the outlet explained, comprised about 50 people wearing black to recreate a previous protest in the area. A second group was made up of about 30 people wearing neon-yellow T-shirts calling themselves the “peacekeepers” who cleaned up after the people in black.

Keep reading…