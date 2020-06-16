LOLOLOLOLOLOL

Via The Hill:

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe as a whole needs to be less economically beholden to the U.S. and China moving forward.

“This ordeal has exposed flaws and fragilities: our dependence to other continents to get our hands on some goods,” Macron said over the weekend in a national TV address, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “I want us to draw all the lessons from what we have learned.”

France, the second largest economy in the European Union behind Germany, is beginning to reopen after being shuttered for more than two months because of the pandemic.

Keep reading…