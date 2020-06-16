Antifa punk smashes man in face with skateboard, victim shoots attacker in self defense in New Mexico tonight. pic.twitter.com/bGVxVTAKKO

The facts are not yet clear, but looks like the folks trying to rip down the statue whacked the guy in the head with a skateboard.

Via Twitchy:

A man was shot on Monday outside of the Albuquerque Museum where protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Juan de Oñate.

The shooter is alleged to be a member of a militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard:

