So desperate.

Via Twitchy

The attempt to “name and shame” in the age of Trump (and his press secretary) has officially gone to new lengths, and Rick Wilson helped demonstrate.

So what’s the problem at hand? It goes back to November of 2012 when McEnany game Domino’s a compliment on their pizza:

Keep reading…

He got dragged but good for being a grifter.

Tweet
Share
0 Shares