De Blasio welded it shut after they dared protest it being closed, despite other parks being open and massive BLM protests being allowed, endorsed and joined by de Blasio.

Via Washington Examiner:

A group of Orthodox Jews cut the locks on a New York City park after it had been welded shut earlier in the day, footage shows.

People can be seen huddled by the doors of a park in Brooklyn and cheering once a lock was broken, opening it up to small children nearby, in videos shared on social media Monday.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share
0 Shares