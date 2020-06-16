While so many so-called leaders have been silent and absent, Heshy Tishler has led the charge on this issue, restoring the right of children to get the fresh air they need to be healthy!
It’s time for the city to get with the program.
Great job Heshy! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/v2kR4phaNY
— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 15, 2020
De Blasio welded it shut after they dared protest it being closed, despite other parks being open and massive BLM protests being allowed, endorsed and joined by de Blasio.
A group of Orthodox Jews cut the locks on a New York City park after it had been welded shut earlier in the day, footage shows.
People can be seen huddled by the doors of a park in Brooklyn and cheering once a lock was broken, opening it up to small children nearby, in videos shared on social media Monday.