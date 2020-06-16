We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now.

Cops have been attacked and killed across the country because of the demonization.

Via ABC:

Three New York City police officers have been hospitalized after allegedly ingesting bleach that had been put into their milkshakes at a Shake Shack restaurant in New York City.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 15 when the three officers went to a Shake Shack restaurant in Lower Manhattan when, at some point during their meal, they began to feel sick while drinking their milkshakes.

The New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (NYC PBA) released a statement early Tuesday morning saying that it is believed the officers had ingested bleach.

“At some point during their meal period, the MOS discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages,” the NYC PBA said in a statement published to social media. “The contamination was not discovered until the MOS had already ingested a portion of their beverages.”

