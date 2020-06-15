Letting the leftists have it.

Via Daily Wire:

Speaking within the radically-left “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, a black female Christian street preacher informed a white woman as to why African Americans should not vote Democrat while also delivering a history lesson. “You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail by the next four years? Put Joe Biden in, watch what happens,” the street preacher said. “You want to see black men get killed substantially like you’ve never seen before? Put Joe Biden in and watch what happens.”

The preacher, Bevelyn Beatty, said to the white CHAZ resident, “I would be in the same position as you; I’m not even mad at you, baby.”

The white woman confessed, “I don’t watch any of the news, ’cause it’s all —”

Beatty interjected, “Fake news. This is the thing: I know people don’t like Trump. I understand that. But let me tell you something: if I had to pick between him and Joe Biden, I am not voting in Joe Biden.

