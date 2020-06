Utterly stupid.

Via PIX-11:

NEW YORK CITY — The NYPD will phase out its plainclothes anti-crime unit in what the police commissioner called “a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this city,” he announced in a news conference Monday.

About 600 people are expected to transition from the plainclothes unit, and will move to the department’s detective and neighborhood policing units, among others.

