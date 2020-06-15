Via NBC:

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear several cases involving a legal doctrine known as “qualified immunity,” which makes it difficult to sue police for serious misconduct.

Calls for the court to weigh in on qualified immunity have grown amid the nationwide protests for law enforcement and policing changes that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The court, however, said Monday, that it would not hear any of the cases before it related to the issue in its next term, which is slated to begin in October.

