Via Daily Wire:

In a landmark 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court decided Monday that Title VII, which protects workers from employment discrimination on the basis of gender, can be interpreted to include discrimination based on sexual orientation, extending the protections of federal employment law to LGBT individuals.

The ruling was unexpected, given the largely conservative makeup of the Supreme Court, and will likely give rise to further cases testing the limits of Title VII protections for LGBT workers, the Associated Press reports.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, wrote for the majority, which included the four “liberal” Justices — Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, as did the court’s most recent addition, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote his own dissenting opinion separate from the other two.

