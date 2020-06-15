Marching with @etcnyorg during today’s East Harlem Pray and Protest, I felt the urgency and pain of this moment — but also confidence that change will come because of the spirit of this movement and because in this city we affirm that #BlackLivesMatter . pic.twitter.com/XlgqzZ4pxt

Word now is that he’s sick, although he denies it’s the virus.

Via Twitchy:

For today’s example of massive hypocrisy, we need look no further than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and this tweet.

Comrade de Blasio is nothing short of completely shameless:

