There are a lot of folks this may cover, as we saw with folks like Leo Terrell.

Via Fox News:

The silent majority grows ever more silent.

Tens of millions of Americans are aghast at what is taking place in our country. Neighborhoods burned by angry mobs, an entire section of Seattle “occupied” by anarchists, the city council of Minneapolis voting to eliminate its police department, public monuments and statues trashed, popular TV shows canceled because they show law enforcement in a favorable light, over 700 cops injured during “mostly peaceful protests.”

Most Americans are horrified by these offenses, but fearful. They know that objecting to the violence or challenging the overarching accusation from the Left – that our country is “profoundly racist” – is dangerous. The woke mob will shame you and get you fired.

No one will stand up for you; no one will protect you. It is safer to remain silent.

Keep reading…