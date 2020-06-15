Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday fired back at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to shut down Manhattan again if the city didn’t enforce social distancing better — saying through a rep that “imprisoning people” isn’t the answer.

“We must balance safety with people’s need to reopen their businesses,” a City Hall spokeswoman said in an email.

“We had social distancing ambassadors out all weekend distributing masks and encouraging people to disperse after making their purchases.

“These businesses are allowed to be open per the Governor’s guidelines and we don’t believe imprisoning people or taking away their livelihood is the answer.”

