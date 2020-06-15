Funny. He didn’t think George Floyd protests were an insult to healthcare workers.

Via NYDN:

Stir-crazy party animals may ruin the city’s planned reopening for the rest of us.

Areas including Manhattan and the Hamptons where businesses have been widely reported for violating social distancing rules could see their reopening plans “reversed,” Gov. Cuomo threatened Sunday, even as Saturday marked the lowest number of new COVID-19 deaths in the state since the peak of the nightmare in April.

The state has received a whopping 25,000 complaints about establishments that are serving customers and allowing drinking on the streets, he said, noting Manhattan and the Hamptons are “leading areas in the state with violations.”

