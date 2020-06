Someone get this Karen a Midol. He’s getting moody as hell.

We have received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations.

Bars or restaurants that violate the law can lose their liquor license.

People with open containers in the street can be fined.

Police & protesters not wearing masks can be fined.

Local gov't must enforce the law.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020