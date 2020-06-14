Via Fox News:

The Atlanta Police Department has released officer bodycam and dashcam video of the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.

The footage shows Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan speaking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes on suspicion of DUI after apparently finding him asleep behind the wheel of his car in the drive-thru line of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Brosnan is seen on video knocking on Brooks’ car window and appears to have trouble waking him. He asks if Brooks is all right or needs medical attention. Brooks says he’s OK, before appearing to fall asleep again. Brosnan wakes him a second time and tells him to move his car to another spot in the lot.

