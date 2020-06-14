Whatever comes out of the current rebellion, this will be the hardest thing for the elites to wash away: the feeling of confidence in our own abilities to change history, in relationships we have forged in the streets, and in the hearts and minds of those who have come alive. pic.twitter.com/ow3ES1EwDC
— It's Going Down (@IGD_News) June 12, 2020
Too many of the cities have prosecutors who wouldn’t pursue charges so it’s good the feds will.
Via PJ Media:
The Department of Justice has filed what looks to be the first tranche of charges against violent antifa protesters from coast to coast following weeks of rioting in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police. As antifa itself would say, “It’s going down.”
More than 50 people have been indicted on various charges in La Mesa, Calif., Minneapolis, Austin, Dallas, Baton Rouge, Philly, St. Paul, and Tacoma.