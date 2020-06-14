Too many of the cities have prosecutors who wouldn’t pursue charges so it’s good the feds will.

Via PJ Media:

The Department of Justice has filed what looks to be the first tranche of charges against violent antifa protesters from coast to coast following weeks of rioting in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police. As antifa itself would say, “It’s going down.”

More than 50 people have been indicted on various charges in La Mesa, Calif., Minneapolis, Austin, Dallas, Baton Rouge, Philly, St. Paul, and Tacoma.

Keep reading…

Tweet
Share
0 Shares