A CNN news crew was assaulted by Antifa in Atlanta. You won’t see this getting too much coverage. pic.twitter.com/s7RdNsM74N

‘Peaceful.’

Via Daily Wire:

A CNN camera crew was attacked and one of their cameras was broken as they attempted to record rioters who were allegedly burning down a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday after a black man was killed there the night before by law enforcement officials.

CNN reporter Natasha Chen wrote on Twitter that rioters attacked one of the cameras with a skateboard and then later told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that a security official that was with them advised them to leave because of how violent the situation was becoming.

