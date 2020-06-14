A CNN news crew was assaulted by Antifa in Atlanta. You won’t see this getting too much coverage. pic.twitter.com/s7RdNsM74N
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 14, 2020
‘Peaceful.’
Via Daily Wire:
A CNN camera crew was attacked and one of their cameras was broken as they attempted to record rioters who were allegedly burning down a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday after a black man was killed there the night before by law enforcement officials.
CNN reporter Natasha Chen wrote on Twitter that rioters attacked one of the cameras with a skateboard and then later told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that a security official that was with them advised them to leave because of how violent the situation was becoming.