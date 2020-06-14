Sounds like Leo was red pilled. How many people will flip because of all this insanity?

Via Townhall:

One of the talking points that continually comes out of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Media Complex is that the Republican Party is racist or filled with white supremacists because people support law enforcement officers and don’t immediately bend the knee to the rage bomb. Most of them seem to forget, however, that it was the Republican Party that pushed for freeing black slaves, which lead our nation to the American Civil War. It was President Abraham Lincoln – a Republican – that delivered the Emancipation Proclamation. It was the Republican Party that championed the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that created desegregation in schools. Democrats were against all of those things yet they are somehow put on a pedestal as if they have always advanced the needs of African Americans.

