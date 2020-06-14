The Wendy’s on University Ave. where #RayshardBrooks was shot and killed was set on fire again at around 4:00 this morning. Atlanta Fire Department is working to put out the flames. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/NMoA3Kvo7j

Brooks resisted arrest, pointed and appeared to fire a taser at the cop before the cop shot him.

Via The Columbus Dispatch:

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer involved in the death of a Black man at a fast-food restaurant has been fired and another placed on administrative duty, authorities confirmed early Sunday.

The moves follow Saturday’s resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had simmered down.

The terminated officer was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, Atlanta Police Department Sergeant John Chafee told USA TODAY. The other officer placed on administrative duty is Devin Brosnan, who was hired in September 2018.

