If cop is taken out by the taser, does the the man shoot his partner or take his gun? Is it the taser he’s pointing or another gun? Things you don’t even have a second to consider.

Via Townhall:

The nation was calming down from the unrest of the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd was killed when Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes after being arrested on suspicion of using fake currency. It’s all on video, with Floyd’s audible cries that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin and the three other officers were fired. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, while the three other officers were charged in aiding and abetting second-degree murder. It sparked nationwide riots, arson, and looting for over a week.

Now, Atlanta might usher in a new chapter of unrest as the city deals with the officer-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was passed out in the drive-thru of a local Wendy’s when police were called. Sobriety tests were administered, which Brooks failed. The video captures a scuffle between Brooks and officers. Brooks rips away a taser from one of the officers, flees, and turns around pointing the taser at police. That’s when he was fatally shot (via NBC News):

