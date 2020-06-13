More Neo-Nazis.

Via Washington Examiner:

Federal officials are offering a big reward for information leading to the arrest of a couple wanted in connection to the fires during recent riots in St. Paul, Minnesota, following the death of George Floyd.

Mena Dyaha Yousif and her boyfriend Jose Felan, Jr. are “on the run” after fires were set to several businesses, according to a statement released Thursday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A reward of $10,000, $5,000 for each person, is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the pair. They are believed to be heading south to Texas after a viral video of their actions prompted them to flee.

“ATF is working in close coordination with both the FBI and U.S. Marshal Service in attempt to locate and apprehend these individuals,” the statement said. “We’re asking the public to be on the lookout for the couple along the Interstate 35 corridor. If you see them, contact ATF with their whereabouts.”

Keep reading…