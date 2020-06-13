If you wonder how we’re getting all the radical students coming up, it’s because the leftists have not only taken over college academia, they are throughout high schools as well. Worse, he’s a history teacher.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were arrested early Saturday morning for vandalizing the Christopher Columbus statue in Providence.

One of the suspects arrested, Derrick Garforth, is listed on the website for Jenks Middle School in Pawtucket as a social studies teacher. Pawtucket Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams told WPRI 12 on Saturday afternoon that Garforth is out on leave pending an investigation.

“I have just learned about this and the Pawtucket School Department is investigating it,” McWilliams said in an email.

Late Friday night, police said they were monitoring the area of Reservoir at Elmwood Avenue, near the statue of Christopher Columbus, due to information that developed earlier in the evening. The statue itself had recently been boarded up and fenced in due to the possibility of vandals defacing or destroying it.

