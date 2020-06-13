

Via NY Post:

Either one hurts him with the middle. Sounds like “thirsty” Stacey Abrams is out of the running.

Joe Biden is inching closer to choosing his Democratic running mate, as a narrowing list of potential female candidates have graduated to a second round of vetting.

Two US senators — Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California — are at the top of the veepstakes heap, according to an Associated Press report, along with Susan Rice, who served with Biden as President Barack Obama’s National Security Adviser.

President Trump slammed all three of them as “shady folks” in a retweeted message from campaign staffer Erin Perrine Saturday morning that singled out Rice as having “lied about Russian collusion.”

The three have passed an initial round of scrutiny by Biden’s vice presidential search committee and have been asked to turn over reams of documents, including financial disclosures and past writings.

