There is an event tomorrow in Nashville, Tenn. inspired by the Seattle "autonomous zone." Organizers are calling for people to come "reclaim" the Legislative Plaza. pic.twitter.com/ZPq2Odfxrl

Via Fox News:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a warning to demonstrators looking to set up an autonomous zone in front of the state Capitol Friday, saying that “lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated.”

According to a local news outlet, a large group of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody and racial injustice in the U.S., reportedly intended to set up an autonomous zone in front of the Capitol in solidarity with the demonstrations in Seattle.

The Seattle occupation, which has taken over several blocks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood declaring itself an autonomous zone, is reportedly a demonstration of a society without law enforcement – the demonstration comes amid nationwide protests calling to “defund the police.”

Keep reading…