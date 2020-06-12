New ABC/Ipsos poll: 64% of Americans overall oppose 'defund the police' movement. But 55% of Democrats support it. https://t.co/pySnBd0qkY pic.twitter.com/FmL2dQ4Vnj

Thankfully, still some sanity, although Dems of course are in favor.

Via ABC:

Strong majorities of Americans oppose the movement to “defund the police” and some of its most significant goals, specifically reshuffling funding away from law enforcement to support mental health, housing and education programs, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday finds.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose calls for defunding police departments, compared to 34% who back the movement, and 60% specifically oppose reducing the budget for police to reallocate it to other public health and social programs, while 39% support that move.

