Via Washington Examiner:

Seattle police officers were effectively forced to abandon the city’s East Precinct after protesters overtook the six blocks surrounding it. The area has now become an “autonomous zone,” known as the CHAZ, and protesters are refusing to abandon it until government officials meet a list of their demands.

The demands include the total abolition of law enforcement and youth prisons and dropped criminal charges against all protesters, some of whom have been violent rioters. Meanwhile, Seattle officers are reporting complaints that they’ve received from residents within the CHAZ who are being forced to show ID or leave their homes. And businesses are allegedly being extorted by protesters demanding that they join the cause or get out.

It’s difficult to determine how much of this is true. Protesters have pushed back on the police reports, arguing that all demonstrations have been peaceful. But the fact is: You can’t commandeer an entire section of the city without forcing your way into it and forcing others out of it.

