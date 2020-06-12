Via Deadline:

In Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special 8:46 — which was posted to the Netflix Is A Joke YouTube channel in the early morning hours on Friday — he addresses the death of George Floyd. But he also criticizes some of the media reaction to it, including that of CNN anchor Don Lemon.

The title of the special is the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck, a moment that was captured on video.

“When I watched that tape, I understood this man knew he was going to die,” Chappelle said. “People watched it. People filmed it. And for some reason that I still don’t understand, all these f*cking police had their hands in their pockets. Who are you talking to? What are you signifying? That you can kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God? That is what is happening right now. It’s not for a single cop. It’s for all of it. F*ck all of it. I don’t mean to get heavy but we gotta say something.”

Keep reading…