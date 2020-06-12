Good.

Via NY Post:

Starbucks publicly voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement while it privately banned employees from wearing any BLM-related clothing or accessories, according to a report.

The coffee giant sent out several tweets last week pledging to “stand in solidarity with our Black partners, customers and communities.” But offline, Starbucks was at the same time barring its baristas and other shop employees for expressing that same support at work, according to a memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.

