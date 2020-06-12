Guy is overrated. He’s only famous because of his activism. It’s what he uses to cover up the fact that he sucks at football.

Via Yahoo Sports:

Los Angeles (AFP) – Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he has been contacted about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, hinting the player who began kneeling protests might have a future in the league.

Carroll told reporters Thursday that he regrets not signing Kaepernick when he met with the Seahawks in 2017 but indicated that someone seeks information about the former San Francisco 49ers star.

“I got a phone call today asking and inquiring about the situation,” Carroll said. “I know somebody is interested so we’ll see what happens with that.”

Kaepernick, 32, began kneeling during the pre-game US national anthems in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police violence against African-Americans.

He opted to become a free agent in early 2017 but found no teams interested in signing him.

