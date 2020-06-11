Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the six-block autonomous zone in her city known as CHAZ, where armed Antifa types have driven off police and set up checkpoints, is "more like a block party atmosphere" than an "armed takeover." pic.twitter.com/5S5RcXyID1

How can anyone vote for these insane people?

-Added that there have been reports that businesses inside the zone are being forced to pay a fee to operate there. Nollette said that amounts to extortion and businesses subjected to it should call police. #Q13FOX

Last night, Antifa-affiliated activists created a six-block barricade in Capitol Hill and declared themselves "autonomous" from the City of Seattle.

This is what happens when you "defund the police": armed paramilitaries seize control and impose their anti-democratic agenda. pic.twitter.com/uDplyDgY9q

