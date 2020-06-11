NEW: At least one person is critically injured in Portsmouth, Virginia, when a confederate statue falls on a protester during its removal: pic.twitter.com/ZNKquvWPkp

One of the reasons you don’t allow such idiocy. Yes, they had to call the cops to help.

Via Townhall:

Black Lives Matter “protesters” critically injured one of their own on Wednesday as they toppled a Confederate statue in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The man, who police say is in his 30s, was standing at the base of the statue when it fell and struck him in the head—and it all happened on live TV.

“It came and fully hit him in the head, and we could see that his skull was actually showing,” the president of the BLM 757 told NBC affiliate WAVY. “He was convulsing on the ground.”

“He lost a great amount of blood,” the witness said. “And we ask that everybody pray for that man right now.”

