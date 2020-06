regret to inform you the celebs are at it again pic.twitter.com/pfORBiqvrX — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

They are promoting the BLM and the “Bail Project.”

The Bail Project is one of the organizations they're promoting.https://t.co/YJ4BbDNWSvhttps://t.co/39OdAzq26khttps://t.co/XLKE0yEWNNhttps://t.co/odCFl8EqC2 Consider looking before mocking. Opinions on the quality of the PSA aside, Morgan steered people wrong here. — 🗽Cindy McLennan (@cindymclennan) June 11, 2020