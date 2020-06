Why did they even have him when he lied about them endorsing him “every year he ran?”

WATCH: Joe Biden freaked out tonight at the NAACP round table when confronted over his 1994 crime bill.

The host told him "you're going to have to listen" before Biden admitted young voters should be "skeptical" because its a "legitimate concern." pic.twitter.com/fxqhOHECk1

— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020