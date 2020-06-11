We featured more than 100 @MissingKids on #LivePD and you helping us bring home more than half of them. We still need you. Stay tuned. 💛 https://t.co/3jwtqma6l6 @LivePDNation

Not acceptable to portray cops as people, must be purged…

Via Deadline:

A&E has canceled its flagship series and one of the highest-rated shows on basic cable. A week after Live P.D. was pulled in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the reality series’ hiatus has been made permanent.

The decision was made jointly by A&E and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the series.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

