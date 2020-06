Lie.

SANDERS: “Well, look. I think we have to look to folks like General Mattis, General John Kelly, General Colin Powell, and the comments that they have had over the last couple of weeks, and Donald Trump again is not a good faith actor here. As we was talking about being a law and order president and saying he stands on the side of peaceful protesters, there was a split screen of peaceful protesters being gassed, tear gassed by the United States military on the streets of America.”