Do we have a racist cop issue in the United States? Based on the liberal media coverage, you’d think that there’s been an ongoing surreptitious and odious war against communities of color. Is the system racist? Attorney General William Barr said last week that there was explicit distrust among black Americans regarding our criminal justice system, which must change. He wants reform. That’s fine. There are multiple areas of reform that should be debated, especially regarding drug laws, mandatory sentencing, and nonviolent offenders. Yet, when it comes to policing and these tragic incidents where someone is shot and killed, the evidence has yet to bear out of any racist undertones. Multiple studies from academia to the Department of Justice under Obama has yet to yield a scintilla of evidence with regards to the talking points peddled by the far-left and Black Lives Matter about law enforcement.

Right now, we’re on a defund the police kick, which has the end goal of abolishing all law enforcement from our society. It’s insane. It’s not popular. And it will be a campaign issue—the ascendant left-wingers are slowly eating away the Old Guard in both the Democratic Party leadership structures, the base, and the various cultural institutions that have long been dominated by liberals. On the latter, you saw how The New York Times crumbled to the will of these unhinged woke operatives.

