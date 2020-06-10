Urgent: Active Shooter in downtown Paso Robles. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Paso Robles downtown area to shelter in place at this time. This is an active situation.

Via Fox News:

Authorities on Wednesday said a man was found fatally shot nearby a central California police station that a gunman had fired shots at, and the two incidents are believed to be related.

The shooter has yet to be found and a search was underway in the downtown area of the city of Paso Robles, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

People in the area were urged to shelter in place.

