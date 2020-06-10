Phil Murphy didn’t think the Bill of Rights applied to lockdown protests or religious services.

Via National Review:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy indicated Monday that he has no plans to enforce social distancing rules on large groups gathering for anti-racism protests even as non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen only in phases and other large groups are prohibited.

“I can’t imagine what it would look like if we said to people, ‘Actually, you have to stay in. You have to ignore systemic racism — I’m sorry, just ignore it. Stay in,’” the governor said during his daily coronavirus briefing. I can’t imagine what that looks like as it relates to public safety.”

