Watch it with the sound off, first. Cornel West is a radical leftist, Leo Terrell is a Democrat and liberal but is against insanity and riots.

Via Townhall:

Cornel West and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell were supposed to have a civil segment on defunding the police, urban violence, and Democratic incompetence at addressing these issues, but things went off the hinges almost immediately. It was absolute mayhem on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News. Hannity prefaced the segment about the Democrats’ inability to govern, which was interrupted by West. The shouting began almost immediately. Terrell hit back at West for just recycling old Democratic talking points. He then tried to have a discussion with West, “black man to black man,” which West did not take well at all. The two shouted over one another, with Terrell not liking West calling him “brother.”

